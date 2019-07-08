A man has been filmed scaling the outside of The Shard skyscraper building in London without any harnesses.

The man was recorded climbing the 310-metre 95-storey skyscraper just after 5am on Monday local time.

Police were called to the building and said the man is now inside and talking with officers.

David Kevin Williams – who filmed the scene – tweeted: "The guy's got to the top and is being spoken to by the police apparently."

Another witness wrote: "One person climbing up the outside of the Shard in central London.

"Two police cars, two ambulances and a drone on the scene."

The Shard is the tallest building in the European Union, stretching more than 1,000ft and 95 storeys high. Photo / Getty

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called at 5.15am following reports of a 'free climber' on the Shard.

"Emergency services attended and the man went inside the building where he was spoken to by officers."

The man wasn't arrested.