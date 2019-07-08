In the years since Jeffrey Epstein was first accused of sexually abusing minors, one of Trump's Cabinet officials has been accused of letting him off easy.

By the time Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier and felon, was arrested Saturday and charged with sex trafficking, he had been repeatedly accused of paedophilia and sexual abuse for more than a decade.

But Epstein — whose acquaintances include two presidents and multiple celebrities — had until then avoided federal prosecution.

Now, Epstein is expected to appear in US District Court in Manhattan on Monday (Tuesday NZ time) to face charges that include sex

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Who is Jeffrey Epstein?

Related articles:

What is he accused of?

What is the connection to the Trump administration?

What happens next?