A vigil is being held in Hong Kong for a woman who fell to her death this week, one of three apparent suicides linked to ongoing protests over fears that freedoms are being eroded in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

A mostly youthful gathering placed lit candles and incense Saturday night in a square in central Hong Kong.

Hong Kong media say the woman left a message on Facebook before she died that wished for the protesters' success but said she could not carry on.

The three deaths have raised concerns about the possibility of copycat suicides among other disaffected people.

Advertisement

Protesters are planning to march Sunday to a train station that connects to mainland China.

They oppose a now-suspended proposal to allow the extradition of suspects to the mainland.

Protest leaders have said they are determined to keep up the pressure on the Administration of territory leader Carrie Lam, potentially renewing demonstrations that have drawn hundreds of thousands into the streets in recent weeks.

Protestors march to the Tuen Mun Park. Photo / AP

"I myself am not the type to get involved in violence," said student protester Brian Chow.

"I'll just carry on sitting here, sing some Christian hymns, show our resistance, and keep the Government paralysed until it responds to us."

Another student, who would only give her first name, Yvonne, said she was determined to keep the movement's momentum.

"I'm going to carry on coming out, and carry on protesting," she said.

Protesters have been wary of giving their full names and some have their faces so government or school authorities cannot identify them.

One of three apparent suicides linked to ongoing protests over freedom fears. Photo / AP

After the recent protests, the largest and angriest in Hong Kong in years, Lam apologised and said she would shelve the legislation, but she stopped short of scrapping it altogether.

Critics say the bill allowing extraditions to mainland China and other places is part of a campaign by Beijing to chip away at the semi-autonomous region's democratic institutions.

Many of the protesters are calling for Lam's resignation, although others say that is immaterial since her replacement would be unlikely to change track.

Lam has insisted the legislation is needed for Hong Kong to uphold justice and not become a magnet for fugitives. It would expand the scope of criminal suspect transfers to include mainland China, Taiwan and Macau.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.​