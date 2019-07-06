Four big cats mauled to death a world famous tiger tamer as he prepared for a show at a circus in Italy.

Ettore Weber, 61, was mauled to death at the Circo Orfei - Italy's best-known circus - during a training session in Triggiano, a small town in the Puglia region.

Weber was rehearsing for his act when one of the tigers knocked him down before the other three pounced on him and mauled him to death, the Daily Mail reported.

The animal tamer, Ettore Weber, teaching two tigers in the Weber circus in 2010. Photo / Getty Images

The big cats then "played" with Webers' body for around half an hour in front of helpless medics who were unable to enter the cage, La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reported.

Weber's fellow performers also tried to drive the animals away but could not until police arrived.

Weber suffered serious injuries, including severe trauma to the spine.

All the circus' eight tigers were impounded by police, triggering protests from animal welfare associations.

The attack has fuelling calls for a ban on the use of animals in circuses as parliament debates the issue.

The Anti-Vivisection League (LAV) called for the tigers involved in the attack not to be killed.

"Tigers must be saved … and placed in an environment suitable for their natural needs," LAV said in a statement.