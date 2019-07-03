With trouble spots from Iran to North Korea, the military's role in a Fourth of July celebration in Washington should be the least of the Pentagon's worries.

Yet some retired and active-duty military officers, and, privately, even some Defence Department personnel said the participation of the military in President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" appears to politicise the armed forces on a day when the nation traditionally toasts its independence in a nonpartisan environment.

"Put troops out there so we can thank them — leave tanks for Red Square," said General Anthony C. Zinni, a retired four-star Marine general and

