As Greenland warms and its ice sheet melts, sediment pours out along with the water. That might help meet a growing worldwide demand for sand. Henry Fountain and Ben C. Solomon of The New York Times travelled to Greenland to experience the changing landscape.

A few miles up this fjord in southwestern Greenland, the water has abruptly turned milky, a sign that it is loaded with suspended silt, sand and other sediment.

It is this material — carried here in a constant plume of meltwater from the Sermeq glacier at the head of the fjord — that Mette Bendixen, a

