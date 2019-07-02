The "hero" who died trying to save a 9-year-old girl in a reservoir was today praised by relatives as a "caring young man" - as police slammed ghoulish onlookers for filming as he drowned.

Carl Storer, 21, went in to help the girl after she got into difficulties over 30m out in the water at Chasewater Country Park in Staffordshire on Sunday.

But while the girl was pulled to safety as emergency services were called to the scene near Burntwood at about 6pm, Storer, who was a family friend from Tamworth, was pronounced dead.

His family said in a tribute today: "You were a really good brother and you will be deeply missed by family and friends. Rest in peace and fly with the eagles. You will always be loved."

Advertisement

Today, Staffordshire Police hit out at passers-by who filmed the attempted rescue and continued to capture the moments Storer went under.

As officers pieced together the tragedy at the end of a warm and sunny weekend, youngsters were still playing in the reservoir despite multiple "no swimming" signs.

Police responded to reports of two people in difficulty 30m to 40m out in the water. Ambulance, fire crews and the air ambulance were all called.

Police were called to Chasewater Reservoir in Staffordshire. Photo / Google Maps

Storer's body was found after a search involving boats, assisted by members of the public. Police initially said the girl was aged 13 but then said she was just 9.

A force spokesman added: "A number of people were seen filming the incident as it unfolded and officers would like to remind the public to not share the footage publicly as it may be of a distressing nature."

A fundraiser for Storer, a dog walker, described him as "a good friend and a brother to two other siblings and a good son to his dad".

The friend who set up the fund described how he "went swimming with a friend at Cannock and he never come back up. He was pronounced dead at the scene".

Friends and family of Storer have hailed him. His aunt, Deborah Williams, said: "Carl Storer is a hero. He was always a caring young man. Help anyone he could.

"And goes to show Carl saved a young girl. But unfortunately he lost his life in doing so. This is a tragic accident and will be missed but never forgotten."

Sharon Drummonds wrote: "Carl Storer was not only a good friend, he is a hero."

His brother Alan posted: "I'm going the miss you so much brother still can't believe you have gone RIP brother."

Sabrina Vale posted that her brother Thomas had heard a cry of "help" and had swum to the rescue.

Sabrina Vale said that her brother Thomas had heard a cry of 'help' and had swum to the rescue. Photo / Facebook

"He's not even thought for a second stripped off and jumped in the little girl age nine was under the water".

"He managed to pull her up from his ankle at least 6ft under and swim her back to the beach.

"He then attempted to go back for the lad age 21 but he had disappeared he dived under but couldn't see him.

"He searched until the emergency services got there but couldn't find him. Sadly the lad didn't make it, our thoughts go out to the family so proud you're my brother."

Chasewater Country Park and Reservoir is a popular family attraction with walking trails and play areas. The reservoir is used by boat and water skiers.

Sergeant Fay Mills from Staffordshire Police said: "Carl's family are receiving support from specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.



"We are working with partners to establish the circumstances of his death and a report is being prepared for the Coroners.

"We have an increased officer presence at the park to offer reassurance and we would encourage everyone to avoid swimming in open water for their own safety."

Local councillor Mark Winnington said: "Everyone is upset to hear the news of the tragic event at Chasewater reservoir and it is so sad that a day out enjoying the summer sun has ended in tragedy for this young man and his family and our thoughts are with his loved ones today.

"Though we do not yet know the full circumstances of how this happened, it is a sad reminder of how even the strongest swimmer can find themselves struggling while swimming in cold water.

"We all want to enjoy the warmer weather, but our advice to everyone is not to be tempted to cool off by swimming unsupervised in open waters."

Fellow councillor Thomas Loughbrough said: "This is a tragic loss of life trying to save a young girl.

"To the young people of Burntwood please don't jump in Chasewater and risk your own safety. Chasewater is a lovely family friendly place which we should all enjoy in safety."