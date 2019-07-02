He faked a career as a doctor in France for nearly two decades. As the truth began to catch up with him, he slaughtered his wife, his children, his parents and the family dog. Now he is being freed. Can he ever be trusted again?

At 4am on Monday January 11, 1993, firefighters were called to Prévessin-Moëns, a well-to-do French village close to the Swiss border, after neighbours reported flames coming from the home of Dr Jean-Claude Romand. The scene that greeted them inside the house was heart-rending: Romand's 37-year-old wife, Florence, and their children, Caroline, 7, and Antoine, 5,