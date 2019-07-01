Here are questions and answers on whether Iran has violated its agreement, the possible consequences and what could happen next.

Amid escalating tensions with the United States, Iran has surpassed the limit on the uranium supply permitted under the 2015 nuclear agreement, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported Monday.

The breach of the cap does not by itself give the country the material to produce a nuclear weapon. But it is the strongest signal yet that Iran is moving to restore the far larger stockpile that took the United States and five other nations years to persuade Tehran to send

Is the breach significant?

Does this mean Iran is violating the nuclear agreement?

Are other countries violating the accord?

Where do the Europeans stand?

What role does the U.N. Security Council play in this crisis?

Could the United States invoke the 'snapback' provision?