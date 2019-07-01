In the days since police officers arrested Marshae Jones, saying she had started a fight that resulted in her unborn baby getting fatally shot, the hate mail has poured in.

"I will encourage all US business owners to boycott your town," a woman from San Diego wrote on the Facebook page of the Pleasant Grove Police Department.

"Misogynist trash," wrote another.

"Fire the chief and arresting officers," wrote a third.

But Robert Knight, the police chief, said his officers had little choice in the matter.

"If the laws are there, we are sworn to enforce them," he said. "That's what

