Ivanka Trump made an awkward appearance at the G20 Summit over the weekend — and it didn't take long for critics to question why she was there in the first place.

Ms Trump and her husband Jared Kushner — who are both unpaid advisers to US President Donald Trump — travelled to Japan for the meeting of world leaders late last month.

US President Donald Trump, right, talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over Ivanka Trump during the President G-20 summit event on women's empowerment in Osaka. Photo / AP

Today, a video of the 37-year-old's strained conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, and IMF chairwoman Christine Lagarde has gone viral.

The short clip, originally shared by the French government, shows Ms Trump apparently trying to get involved in the leaders' conversation — although their reaction to her is less than enthusiastic.

Soon after the footage went viral, high-profile US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in — and posted a brutal sledge at the First Daughter's expense on Twitter.

"It may be shocking to some, but being someone's daughter actually isn't a career qualification," the 29-year-old Congresswoman wrote.

"It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.

"The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn't hurt either."

While many supporters of Ms Ocasio-Cortez sided with her, many opponents raised her former career as a bartender to question why she felt qualified to attack Ms Trump.

They included conservative British TV host Piers Morgan, who posted "Could be worse … Ivanka could have been a bartender 18 months ago" in response to the politician's original tweet.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez famously worked as a bartender and waitress before her stunning win in the Democratic primary race in 2018 — and she soon slapped down Mr Morgan's criticism.

"Actually, that would make government better — not worse," she responded.

"Imagine if more people in power spent years of their lives actually working for a living.

"We'd probably have healthcare and living wages by now."

She also responded further to others who also took a swipe at her former career, claiming those who trashed her bartending gig as "classist" and out of touch.

" … Republicans who criticize my being a waitress as evidence of lacking skill can take their classism to the trash.

"You are insulting the capacities and potential of virtually every working person in America.

"Some of the most nuanced, intelligent, & grounded people I've ever met … were the plumbers & waitresses I hung out with at happy hour, who had ferocious intellectual curiosity *and* a lived context of the real world."

California representative Ted Lieu also questioned why Ms Trump was at the Summit, and revealed that she had blocked him on Twitter.

He also asked why her husband "still has a security clearance".

The latest Ivanka controversy comes just weeks after Mr Trump's extended family drew criticism after accompanying him on a high-profile visit to the UK.

Ivanka Trump was front and centre during the trip, and the first of her family to touch down in the UK, representing the family at many events during the three-day visit.

Mr Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka, Lara, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump all attended a State Banquet hosted by the Queen in Buckingham Palace.

However, many members of the public questioned why the entire clan attended the official visit.

When asked by CBS News why they were there — and who paid for their travel expenses — a White House official refused to answer, saying only that "they are personally paying".