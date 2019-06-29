A pregnant woman was killed and her unborn child left critically injured in a knife attack in South London.

The 26-year-old victim, who was about a month from her due date, was found with fatal stab wounds at a home in Thornton Heath, Croydon, about 3.30am on Saturday. A neighbour identified the victim as Kellymary Fauvrelle.

Paramedics delivered her baby at the scene and took it to hospital, where it remains in critical condition.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the attack.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 3.30am on Saturday June 29 to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest inside an address at Raymead Ave, Thornton Heath.

"Officers attended along with the LAS and found the woman, aged 26, suffering from stab injuries.

"It was also established that she was approximately eight months pregnant. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim sadly died at the scene.

"Her baby was delivered at the scene before being taken to hospital. The child (we are not confirming gender at this stage) remains there in a critical condition."

Violence against women has no place in our city, and horrific murders in the home like this show the scale of the problem we face.



Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill.

"Our sympathies go out to her devastated family; they are being supported by specially trained officers following this awful event, and I would ask that they are left alone at this time as they come to terms with the enormity of what has happened."

London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: "Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face.

"My prayers are with this innocent child, and with the mother it has so tragically lost."

-The Telegraph