The leaders of the world's biggest economies have finally agreed to a ceasefire in their global trade war, as Trump described their meeting as "excellent".

President Donald Trump declared relations with China were "right back on track" after he and President Xi Jinping sought Saturday to de-escalate a prolonged trade war between the economic powerhouses despite doubts about either's willingness to compromise on a long term solution.

Xinhua, the Chinese state-run news agency, said the leaders had agreed to a new cease-fire in a yearlong trade war, adding that stalled trade talks would resume and the US would hold off on threatened additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

The apparent truce marks a pattern for talks between Trump and Xi, who have professed their friendship with each other and hit the pause button on protectionist measures after their conversations, only to see negotiations later break down over the contentious details.

The annual G20 summit is underway in the Japanese city of Osaka, with the world's leaders gathering to discuss everything from security and terrorism, to economic growth and climate change.

But one of the most important meetings will occur on the sidelines of this year's two-day summit, between US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping over their long-running trade war.

The two leaders — who will meet late on Saturday afternoon (AEST) — have been locked in a vicious back-and-forth over trade for months, involving negotiations and break downs at every turn.

The two countries have imposed tariffs on more than $534 billion worth of goods.

But the strategic moves organisers are being forced to make behind the scenes paints a very clear picture of how tense the trade war has become.