Kiwi toy mogul Nick Mowbray has indulged his love of tennis in style, at the house of the sport's supremo Novak Djokovic.
"Very privileged to spend the day with Novak at his house, cooking up some big ideas before Wimbledon starts," Mowbray posted on Instagram.
The chief executive of billion-dollar toy company Zuru went to Monaco on the French Riviera to compete against other entrepreneurs for the World Entrepreneur of the Year award, which was won by Brad Keywell, of US-based Uptake Technologies.
Mowbray, who was the EY 2018 New Zealand Entrepreneur Of The Year, doesn't say where he visited Djokovic, although his post is tagged Wimbledon, United Kingdom.
The tennis star shares a house at Monte Carlo with his wife Jelena and their two children, Stefan and Tara.
Mowbray wrote, "Ever since I was a kid being a big tennis player I have wanted to go to Wimbledon so even more lucky that for my first we get to join Novak's team to watch him open the tournament on virgin grass as the defending champion."
He notes that he managed to get Djokovic into some Allbirds shoes - made of New Zealand merino wool - and posted a picture of him looking down at them.
The Wimbledon championships start on July 1.