Inside a locked vault at the Johnson Space Centre is a treasure few have seen and fewer have touched.

The restricted lab is home to moon rocks collected by Apollo astronauts close to a half-century ago. And for the first time in decades, Nasa is about to open some of the pristine samples and let geologists take a crack at them with 21st-century technology.

Most of the samples to be doled out over the next year were collected in 1972 during Apollo 17. The nine US research teams selected by Nasa will receive varying amounts.

What better way to mark the 50th anniversary of humanity's first footsteps on the moon than by sharing a bit of the lunar loot. With the golden anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's feat fast approaching — their lunar module Eagle landed on July 20, 1969 — the moon is red-hot again.

Nasa aims to put astronauts on the lunar surface again by 2024.

Nasa curator Ryan Zeigler's job is to preserve what the 12 moonwalkers brought back between 1969 and 1972 — lunar samples totalling 382kg — and ensure scientists get the best possible samples for study.

The "Genesis Rock," a 4.4 billion-year-old anorthosite sample approximately 2 inches in length, brought back by Apollo 15. Photo / AP

Some of the soil and bits of rock were vacuum-packed on the moon or frozen or stored in helium following splashdown and then left untouched. The lab has two vaults: one for rocks still in straight-from-the-moon condition and one for samples previously loaned out for study.

Zeigler said scientists studying the rocks have determined the ages of the surfaces of Mars and Mercury, and established that Jupiter and the solar system's other big outer planets likely formed closer to the sun and later migrated outward.