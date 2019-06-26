As a college student, Jacqueline Bouvier spent her junior year in Paris, and the city became one of the greatest influences in her life.

In August 1949, a 20-year-old Jacqueline Bouvier arrived in France and began a year that would change her life. Before her marriages to Jack and Aristotle, before the glamour and the tragedy, before she lived in the White House or worked at a publishing house, she was a college student boarding a ship to spend her junior year abroad in Paris.

With her French name and heritage (one-eighth French from her father's side), she was already

