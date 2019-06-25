A Bangladesh man who gained the online nickname of "Tree Man" is begging for his hands to be amputated in a desperate struggle to be relieved of pain.

"Tree Man", Abdul Bajandar, has had 25 operations to remove the wood-like growths on his hands and feet which are caused by a rare condition called epidermodysplasia verruciformis.

Abul Bajandar, 29, suffers from rare skin disorder known as tree man syndrome. Photo / Getty Images

In 2017, doctors were near certain they had cured his disease after removing 5kg of the growth, however the 28-year-old had a relapse in May last year. In January the father of one was readmitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMC) as the growths were concerningly long.

Bajandar spoke with AFP revealing that he couldn't handle the pain anymore so he has asked doctors to cut off his hands.

Samanta Lal Sen, a plastic surgeon at DMC, said that the board of doctors looking over Bajandar's case will consider amputation, but will conclusively do whatever is best for his health.

Despite the rarity of his condition, he is not alone in Bangladesh. In 2017 the same hospital treated a 10-year-old Bangladeshi girl suffering the same condition on her face.

A 10-year-old girl with "Tree Man" disease. Photo / Getty Images

"Tree Man" has made international headlines in his battle with his growth disease that is assumed to only affect 200 people worldwide.