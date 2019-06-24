The death toll in a building collapse in Cambodia has risen to 24 and rescuers are continuing to search the rubble for more trapped workers.

The unfinished, seven-storey building collapsed on Saturday on top of the dozens of construction workers who slept each night on the second floor.

The condominium was being built in the thriving seaside resort town of Sihanoukville, which has several such Chinese-funded projects.

Rescuers try to remove the rubble at the site of a collapsed building in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia. Photo / AP

Preah Sihanouk provincial authorities said rescuers digging through the twisted metal and concrete rubble found five bodies overnight.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen also visited the site late yesterday, and spoke to several government ministers involved in the rescue.

At least 24 workers were injured in the collapse. One of them, Nhor Chandeun, said he and his wife were sleeping when they heard a loud noise and felt the building vibrate then begin falling down. They were trapped for 12 hours before rescuers found them.

The Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training said 30 workers were at the site when the building collapsed, but Nhor Chandeun said about 55 to 60 people were inside the building.

Provincial authorities said four Chinese nationals involved in the construction have been detained while the collapse is investigated.

