A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.

News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication.

They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.

Officers say she was driving about a mile from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.

Advertisement

TOY TRUCK DUI Here's an unusual one.. A woman in South Carolina was pulled over while driving a child's power wheels truck, arrested and charged with public intoxication. Wahalla Police say she was under the influence of a narcotic. She was a mile from home. Posted by Ashleigh Walters on Friday, 14 June 2019

Holman told police she rode the toy truck as part of a scavenger hunt, The State reported.

In the incident report, officers wrote "she wanted to be a professional wrestler like her father and this was how to do it."

Information on her father was not noted in the incident report.