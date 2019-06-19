Michael Schneiter with his daughter, Selah Schneiter, at the beginning of the climb.

A 10-year-old girl who climbed Yosemite National Park's famed El Capitan says she was overwhelmed and emotional when she reached the summit.

Selah Schneiter said she trained mentally and physically for nine months before climbing the challenging 910m granite wall with her father and a family friend.

Schneiter, who is from Glenwood Springs, Colorado, says the only thing she feared was the possibility of a big storm when they had to go down the mountain.

Selah and her father Mike Schneiter say it took them five days with family friend Mark Regier to reach the top.

To celebrate the amazing feat, the trio jumped in a nearby river to cool off and later got pizza and chocolate ice cream.

Selah told KFSN-TV that the group's method was to do the climb little by little, calling it taking "small bites."

Mike Schneiter told the television station in Fresno, California that the entire family climbs and that he fell in love with his wife Joy 15 years ago while scaling El Capitan.

-AP

Selah Schneiter during her climb.

Michael Schneiter posing with his daughter, Selah Schneiter, during the climb.