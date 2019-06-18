The Darra Adam Khel Library, less than a year old and with more than 2,500 books, offers residents a respite from the arms bazaar that dominates local life.

This tribal district, about 136km west of Islamabad, is best known for its sprawling weapons bazaar. Walking through it, the sounds of workshop machinery and craftsmen striking hammers become a nearly musical backdrop.

A local book lover, Raj Muhammad, hopes it becomes known as the home of the Darra Adam Khel Library. Located near a gun shop that his father built 12 years ago, the library opened in August, and Muhammad considers

