A woman was stunned to find a strange looking creature in the CCTV footage taken outside her home, looking just like Dobby from the Harry Potter movies.

Vivian Gomez, from the US, says she was checking the security cameras that monitor her driveway when she spotted the creature, The Sun reports.

She shared the video on Facebook, saying she woke up on Sunday morning and saw it on her camera. "Am trying to figure it out," she said.

"First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing … has anyone else seen this on their cameras.

The woman was stunned to find the Dobby-like creature strolling down the path. Photo / Supplied

"The other two cameras didn't pick it up for some reason."

The clip shows what appears to be a small figure with skinny legs and large ears walking along the path in front of her house, doing a little jig.

Many people are unconvinced about the footage but, regardless, Harry Potter fans were delighted to see Dobby, after the beloved character was tragically killed in the Deathly Hallows film.

"Dobby came to make sure you are safe," one person commented.

The footage also made it to Twitter where people have shared it widely.

"Everyone's joking that this is Dobby but I'm here deciding not to go outside at night ever again," one person wrote.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users have noticed what appears to be two shadows in the video, speculating someone could be operating a Dobby-looking puppet.