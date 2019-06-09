There's a window of 15-20 days to retrieve the bodies of five climbers, including an Australian woman, from a Himalayan mountain before monsoon rains arrive.

Strong winds have again delayed a helicopter mission to retrieve the bodies of five climbers, including an Australian woman, from a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain.

Magistrate Vijay Jogdande also said the Indian Mountaineering Foundation could launch a ground expedition to help evacuate the bodies, which have been spotted at an altitude of 5,000 metres.

He was responding to a statement by the foundation on Saturday that it was ready to launch an expedition. The foundation complained that it has been waiting for the permission of state authorities for the past three days.

Five bodies were spotted below where the eight-member international team was hit by an avalanche, and all eight missing climbers are feared dead.

Sydney mountaineer Ruth McCance is missing presumed dead on Nanda Devi East along with British team leader Martin Moran, three other UK climbers, two men from the United States and an Indian liaison officer.

The foundation said its team of highly experienced mountaineers was standing by to move while it had a window of 15-20 days to complete the operation before monsoon rains arrive.