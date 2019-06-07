Police divers have found a body believed to be missing two-year-old boy Ruben Scott, who went missing from a remote cattle station in Queensland on Monday.

Divers retrieved the body today from a large dam near the homestead on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula.

"Our thoughts go out to Ruben's family, friends and the communities of Maramie and Kowanyama, as well as everyone involved in the search during this difficult time," Queensland Police said in a statement.

Ruben pictured with mum Natasha Scott. Photo / Supplied

"Chief Superintendent Brian Huxley expressed his condolences to the family and his gratitude for all involved in the search."

Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.

'Survivability has passed'

Earlier, the search team were advised by experts the likelihood of him surviving in current conditions had slipped away.

Ruben went missing since late Tuesday afternoon when he disappeared from a remote cattle station on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula.

Police and SES searched for Ruben on the family property using drones with infra-red. Photo / News Corp Australia

Paediatric experts have counselled the family and search crews that the likelihood of the two-year-old surviving in the harsh conditions had passed.

"It's with regret that last night I had to sit with the family and advise them that the survivability of their son and grandson has now passed," Cape Patrol Inspector Mark Henderson said.

"That won't stop our efforts, we've had some 1700 square kilometres, 450,000 square acres to search. It's been a very hard task and we've given it our best.

"But paediatric experts now tell us that survivability has passed."

Police scaled back their use of helicopters and other aircraft, and focused their searches on the ground and water, according to reports.

As they continued their efforts to find the missing boy, a dive squad composed of eight divers arrived at the property.

"They will now start scouring a large lake that is behind the homestead, where they are being assisted by (Environmental Protection) officers who are helping us gauge the level of crocodile infestation in that area," Henderson said at the time.