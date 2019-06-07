After the stabbing of 17 schoolgirls and two adults at a bus stop near Tokyo last week, a shocked public has been grasping for answers as to what could possibly have driven someone to commit such a horrific act.

Investigators and the news media have zeroed in on the fact that the attacker, who killed himself after the assault, which left two dead, lived as an extreme recluse — or "hikikomori," as the condition is known in Japan.

Then came another grisly crime over the weekend: A retired senior government official fatally stabbed his 44-year-old son, who lived with his

