A 2-year-old boy has gone missing near a crocodile-infested lagoon on his family's rural cattle station home in Far North Queensland, Australia.

The boy, Ruben Scott, is feared to have been the victim of crocodiles after wandering from his family home early on Tuesday evening.

The 420,000-acre property - on the western side of Cape York Peninsula - sits on the back of a well-known crocodile-infested lagoon.

Family, employees and workers from neighboring stations searched for Ruben on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around sunset when they still hadn't found him.

Hundreds of volunteers helped in the frantic search for the boy on the remote property throughout the night and at first light on Wednesday morning.

"We're doing everything we can to find this young fellow," Cape York police Inspector Mark Henderson told The Cairns Post.

"It is challenging in such a remote country," he added.

"We have to try and stay strong, love you so much xx", the boy's grandmother shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The boy's mother, Natasha Scott, also posted on Facebook, describing her son as the "greatest person ever."

Ruben Scott. Photo / Facebook

The family has had an extensive outpouring of support from devastated friends and family.