Authorities in Jersey have seized more than £210 million ($400m) belonging to a former Nigerian dictator in a bank account.

Jersey's Civil Asset Recovery Fund says the money was "derived through corruption" during the notorious rule of President Sani Abacha, the BBC reports.

It says that the funds were in a shell company and were frozen in 2014. The money has been subject to a five-year legal dispute.

Now the funds will be split between Jersey, the US and Nigeria, the BBC reports.

Abacha allegedly stole and laundered billions while in power from 1993 to 1998. Abacha died in June 1998 and was buried on the same day without an autopsy. This fuelled speculation that he may have been poisoned by political rivals.

US and Swiss authorities have returned hundreds of millions to the Nigerian Government.