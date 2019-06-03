The State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

US President Donald Trump had barely touched down in the UK before setting the country ablaze, as he insulted the London Mayor's crime reduction record - and his height.

His irate tweets about Sadiq Khan marked the beginning of an eventful state visit, in which he met various members of the Royal Family, as well as numerous ministers.

While many are preparing to protest against the President during his visit to London, egged on by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, others have advised British people to remain polite.

Tonight, he has fired up his iPhone again, and addressed the Royal Family, protesters, the Fake News Media and a post-Brexit trade deal in two quick-fire tweets.

Here is a run-down of his day so far.

Trump touches down in the UK and insults the London Mayor

Never one to make a quiet entrance, the President decided to mark his entry by sending a series of insulting tweets about Khan.

....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Khan finds an unlikely ally - health minister Matt Hancock

While many Labour MPs rallied to defend their colleague, Khan found some allies across the aisle, including Matt Hancock, who said he is "proud we have the first Muslim mayor of a Western city".

Commenting on Donald Trump’s spat with Sadiq Khan, Matt Hancock says he’s “proud we have the first Muslim mayor of a Western city” and the office of London Mayor and US President should be respected. #ToryLeadershipContest — Vicki Young (@BBCVickiYoung) June 3, 2019

So appalled Theresa May has given this man a red carpeted platform to do this. Doesn’t help Britain to be lavishing pomp on a President so determined to be divisive, childish & destructive. Doesn’t help US or world to be gifting him a whole load of Royal photo ops to use next yr https://t.co/iApxm4G7m9 — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) June 3, 2019

Trump is greeted by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Hunt seemed pleased to see the President, greeting him with a grin.

Proud to be at Stansted this morning to greet @realDonaldTrump & @MELANIATRUMP as they arrive in the UK. Hugely exciting few days ahead celebrating our great friendship & honouring those who fought side by side to defend freedom from tyranny #USStateVisit pic.twitter.com/VBTkpU5saw — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 3, 2019

The first thing Trump does when he gets to England? Sample the TV on offer

He tweeted his displeasure that he had to watch CNN to keep up-to-date with US news.

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Corbyn decided to welcome Trump to the UK in his own special way - advising the country to attend the protest.

Tomorrow's protest against Donald Trump's state visit is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he's attacked in America, around the world and in our own country - including, just this morning, @SadiqKhan. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 3, 2019

But not everyone agreed with him

MPs Nick Boles and Priti Patel were among those who said the President should be treated with politeness and respect.

British politicians should stand up for British values and interests when engaging with foreign leaders. But taking part in a public slanging match with Trump just diminishes our nation’s reputation for dignity and good manners. — Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) June 3, 2019

President Trump deserves a welcome befitting the status of his office and his great country https://t.co/LEsbroxqU0 — Priti Patel MP (@patel4witham) June 3, 2019

Trump meets the Royal family

Trump met the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Here is what the official Royal family Twitter account had to say:

The President of the United States and Mrs Trump are welcomed by The Queen on the West Terrace of Buckingham Palace. #USStateVisit pic.twitter.com/jJjx7JhzB8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

The President and Mrs Trump stand with The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall as the US and UK national anthems are played at the start of the #USStateVisit 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BCUjwIpTk2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

Did he fist-bump the Queen?

It could be the angle of the picture, but many on Twitter wondered whether he and the Queen had an unorthodox greeting.

Trump gave the Queen Elizabeth the Snoop Fist Bump. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/M3KTKvC2dr — mmmm... brisket (@LosBilbilocos) June 3, 2019

Trump and Queen fist bump in historic first pic.twitter.com/orl0dh61b3 — sanya burgess (@sanyaburgess) June 3, 2019

The President greets the soldiers as he inspects them alongside Prince Charles

Donald Trump greeting the soldiers as he and Prince Charles inspect the guard of honour. pic.twitter.com/sEilTunnlv — Gareth Davies (@GD10) June 3, 2019

And gets to see some precious artifacts, which he is shown by the Queen

Here is The Queen showing Donald Trump around the Royal Collection. pic.twitter.com/qoQ5K8pbF2 — Gareth Davies (@GD10) June 3, 2019

Some of the items from the @RCT shown to Donald Trump by The Queen:

- The American Declaration of Independence

- The last ‘King of America’, George III

- A map of New York at the time of American War of Independence in 1775#TrumpUKVisit 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/g8rKCzetkE — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 3, 2019

Khan has his own message for Trump...

The Mayor recorded a video with Elle magazine, criticising the President's record on women's rights.

Mayor of London, @SadiqKhan has a message for @realDonaldTrump on his arrival to London about how women ought to be treated globally. 'Dear Trump...' https://t.co/hJ5uhS9wU6 pic.twitter.com/MwlwJu5Lpf — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) June 3, 2019

Pro-Trump activists shout abuse at the media

Pro-Trump activists have begun launching a volley of abuse at the TV broadcasters opposite Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/fPbN2OSaC5 — Jack Hardy (@JackHardy9) June 3, 2019

'Haven't seen any protests yet, but I'm sure the Fake News will be working hard to find them'

....Fake News will be working hard to find them. Great love all around. Also, big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Trump's visits do always seem to bring out weird behaviour

I can’t believe this is real. pic.twitter.com/zdLE3WXVVN — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) June 3, 2019

Except for Larry the cat, who is carrying on as usual

Once again Dear @Number10cat Larry steals the limelight, he left No10 as Trump landed in the UK, and his Temporary house mate was missing as per on a Monday morning ! pic.twitter.com/EF6iWAYguu — PoliticalPics (@PoliticalPics) June 3, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

First lady Melania Trump and Prince Charles.