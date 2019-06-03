In 1988, Joe Biden was prone to embellishment. Hints of that linger today. But unlike then, his message to voters is clear: He's a stabilising statesman in a tumultuous time. Matt Flegenheimer of The New York Times reports.

Joe Biden was riffing again — an R.F.K. anecdote, a word about "civil wrongs," a meandering joke about the baseball commissioner — and aides knew enough to worry a little.

"When I marched in the civil rights movement, I did not march with a 12-point programme," Biden thundered, testing his presidential message in February 1987 before a New Hampshire audience. "I marched

Related articles:

"I decided I could beat them"

Hints of a troubling pattern

An excruciating decision