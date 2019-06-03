Temperatures in an Indian city hit 50C for the second time in three days.

Churu in Rajasthan state recorded 50.8C, the meteorological department said.

The Daily Mail reports it is close to the country's record of 51C recorded in Phalodi in May 2016. That city is in the same state.

Cities in northern India have been suffering under temperatures in the high 40s.

The BBC reports that Rajasthan and the central state of Madhya Pradesh are on alert for "severe heat wave conditions".

At least seven Indian places are on a list on weather website El Dorado of the world's 15 hottest . The remaining eight are in Pakistan.

India's meteorological department has said the heat wave is likely to continue for a few more days as the monsoon is delayed.

The Daily Mail says that several deaths have been reported.