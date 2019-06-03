The decision to finally give President Donald Trump a state visit to Britain has caused months of debate among the country's political elite.

Critics of Trump, numerous in Britain, say he is undeserving of an honor that has been given to only two US presidents in the past. Supporters of the invite say that the U.S.-British relationship is too crucial at this moment to overlook and that Trump's negative reputation in Britain is exaggerated.

Much of this debate will play out Monday evening, when the American leader attends a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace with his host and counterpart as head of state, Queen Elizabeth II. This event will be the centerpiece of Trump's visit, with some of the most important figures in Anglo-American politics, business and culture likely to be attending.

But, mindful of Trump, some people may choose not to attend. A number of prominent names have said they would not accept the invitation to dine with Trump, while others were not invited at all.

The full guest list for the event has not been released yet, although it is expected that more than 150 will attend the event. The white-tie event will feature royals decked out in state jewels, with strict rules about etiquette - places will be set exactly 18 inches apart, for example.

The US delegation to the banquet may be large: Not only are the president and the first lady of course in attendance, but also members of his family. Britain's Daily Mail reported that Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump were expected.

On the British side, Queen Elizabeth will be host and give a speech during the dinner. Trump will deliver his own remarks, and other British royalty, including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, will attend as well.

Much of Britain's political elite, such as soon-to-depart Prime Minister Theresa May, as well as candidates to replace her like Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Environment Secretary Michael Gove, will be at the dinner.

Others from the business and cultural worlds are expected to be guests, too, including prominent Americans living in London.

Perhaps just as notable as who is attending the dinner, however, are the invitees who have decided not to. In particular, several high-profile politicians, including the leader of the opposition, have publicly turned down their invites.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, said in statement in April that Prime Minister May "should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honour a president who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric."

John Bercow, the high-profile speaker of the House of Commons, has also said he would not attend, as did Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party. Cable wrote in the Financial Times this week that "no amount of pomp, circumstance and royal regalia can disguise the fact that Mr Trump poses a real risk to the world, and to Britain."

It is unusual for high-level British politicians to publicly decline attendance to a state banquet, although not unprecedented. Cable refused to attend a state banquet with the king of Saudi Arabia in 2007, for example.

Another figure not attending is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who is on maternity leave. The American-born duchess has made a number of critical comments about Trump in the past, prompting the president to tell a British tabloid newspaper in an interview that he "didn't know that she was nasty."

Other prominent figures may be missing from the event, too - albeit, not because they turned down an invite, but because they never received one in the first place.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, at the centre of a continuing feud with Trump, has said he was not invited to the event but that he wouldn't attend if he was. "We shouldn't be rolling out the red carpet; we shouldn't have a state banquet," Khan said last month, during an interview with LBC, a British talk-radio station.

Other high-profile British politicians may also have missed out on invitations. British media reports suggest that Sajid Javid, the British home secretary and a candidate to replace May as prime minister, was not among those invited to the state banquet.

Last month, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that Trump requested that Nigel Farage, a personal friend and leader of the Brexit Party, be invited to attend the banquet. Farage said this weekend that he was "banned" from meeting the US president, however, due to the wishes of the British government.

Even if they are not at the state banquet, Farage and another Trump friend, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, could well attend a reciprocal event at the U.S. ambassador's London residence on Tuesday.