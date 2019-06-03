Donald Trump appeared to debut a slick new hairstyle ahead of his visit to meet the Queen in London this week, but there is speculation his new look may have just been a case of "hat hair".

The US President's bouffant hairdo is frequently the subject of jokes and many were surprised when he appeared with a slicked back style on Sunday.

In a style reminiscent of 1980s icon, the Wall Street character Gordon Gekko, Trump's look moved away from his typical, more orange, style.

natural hair Trump looks like old Biff from Back to the Future 2 and that ruined my whole week and it's only Sunday pic.twitter.com/IsSiWkRV4c — bᵣycₑ🌹😔🤙🏻 (@bryceshreve) June 3, 2019

The colour looked to be a softer, more natural blonde shade and the hair was also slicked back.

It seems the latest hairstyle may simply have been a case of hat hair.

Trump was photographed during an unannounced visit to an evangelical church in Virginia to pray for 12 people who were victims of a shooting on Friday.

His visit took place after a golf outing and he was still dressed in his golf shoes and shirt. He looked visibly uncomfortable when he had to remove a baseball cap he was wearing.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Pastor David Platt after Platt prayed for him at McLean Bible Church, in Vienna, Va.. Photo / AP

The President's slicked back style had Twitter users wondering what was going on.

Others approved of the new look and thought he should make it permanent.

Pastor David Platt, left, prays for President Donald Trump. Photo / AP

Wait, did evangelical America just pray for Donald Trump today, and his hair style changed? Our God has a fantastic sense of humor. — Colin T. Smith (@RealColinTSmith) June 3, 2019

Wow he looks like a real person and not an orange cheeto with fly away hair https://t.co/5QL71xfizQ — Wonder Woman (@NickoleRenee) June 2, 2019

Trump arrives on stage to receive a prayer at McLean Bible Church. Photo / AP

Trump takes off his cap and reveals his non comb over hair for the first time. And of course it actually looks better. pic.twitter.com/HyL9h2DarH — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 2, 2019

Trump walking around with Michael Scott season 1 hair. pic.twitter.com/zEaYUc51bP — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) June 3, 2019

Trump with normal hair is the bad guy from every 80’s movie. pic.twitter.com/wJ756fATCD — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) June 3, 2019