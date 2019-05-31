Police say 11 people have been killed in a Virginia Beach local government office block after a former employee opened fire.
Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera has told a press conference the suspect was a "current employee" and that his motive for the "violent act" was unknown. Local media, however, is reporting council sources as saying the man had been dismissed from his position yesterday.
Virginia Beach Police say the suspect has died from gunshot wounds.
One police officer is among six wounded in the incident, but is reportedly not in a serious condition. The spokesman said he was "basically saved by his bulletproof vest."
The identities of the suspect and the victims are yet to be released.
A heavy police presence remains at the scene after officers searched the building for victims and any potential further armed offenders.
Local media report seeing victims being carried in the backs of cars and utility vehicles towards a nearby hospital. An air ambulance helicopter evacuated one critically injured person.
Police say they are confident there was only the one armed offender.
"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dwyer said.
City Councilwoman Barbara Henley told local media she had just pulled into the City Hall car park when someone told her she should leave as there was a shooter. She had just got back in her car when she heard a shout: "get down".
People scattered, and Henley drove off. "I was scared to death," Henley said.
Public Works spokesman Drew Lankford, who works in the Operations building where the shooting happened, said he had left the office to get a haircut. While he was gone, his daughter called and said there had been a shooter in his building.
His daughter, who works in the City Hall building alongside, said security told everyone to get under their desks. He rushed back to the office and saw police hiding behind parked cars with their guns drawn.
Virginia Beach police said the incident was in building 2 at the centre off Nimmo Parkway and Courthouse Drive. The building houses public utilities offices and a permits facility.
The centre is next to both the Virginia Police Department headquarters and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, as well as several other government buildings.
The FBI is responding to assist in securing the scene, as they have jurisdiction over offences committed against government authorities.