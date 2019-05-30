A man is fighting for his life after he was seriously injured during a fight in a McDonald's drive-thru in Queensland last night.

At about 10pm the two men, aged 23 and 29, got out of their cars while in the drive-thru at the Yarrabilba McDonald's and started fighting, according to multiple reports.

During the fight, the older man, from Daisy Hill, was allegedly punched in the face and fell backwards. He hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness, Queensland Police said today in a statement.

The 29-year-old was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm for the attack.

He is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Queensland Police.

Yarrabilba is a small suburb within the Logan region of Brisbane.