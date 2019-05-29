Special counsel Robert Mueller, breaking a two-year silence on his investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign on Wednesday, said that he believed he was constitutionally barred from charging US President Donald Trump with a crime, and emphasised that his report did not exonerate the president.

"A Special Counsel's Office is part of the Department of Justice, and by regulation, it was bound by that department policy," Mueller said, Speaking at the Justice Department in Washington DC.

Mueller said that, having detailed at least 10 possible acts of obstruction by Trump, it was not possible to say the US leader committed no crime.

He emphasised he was bound by the longstanding policy that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime — saying it was now up to Congress, by its impeachment powers, to pursue the issue.

Advertisement

There are big differences in the way special counsel Robert Mueller and Attorney General Bill Barr present the findings of the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. / CNN

"Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider," the former FBI director said.

"If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said.

"We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime."

It didn't take long for President Trump to respond, tweeting minutes after the press conference, "Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you."

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

In response, House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler said Mueller's comments made clear that the responsibility now lies with Congress "to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump."

In a statement, Nadler, whose committee could launch impeachment proceedings, said Mueller confirmed for the public that he "did not exonerate" Trump of obstruction of justice.

"Although Department of Justice policy prevented the Special Counsel from bringing criminal charges against the President, the Special Counsel has clearly demonstrated that President Trump is lying about the Special Counsel's findings, lying about the testimony of key witnesses in the Special Counsel's report, and is lying in saying that the Special Counsel found no obstruction and no collusion. Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump — and we will do so. No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law."

Nadler was supported by many other senior Democrats, including 2020 presidential hopefuls Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.

Mueller also confirmed three central points: he did not exonerate the President of obstruction, obstruction of justice is a serious crime that strikes at the core of our justice system, and the Constitution points to Congress to take action to hold the President accountable. https://t.co/w61a8rRQeK — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 29, 2019

Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

What Robert Mueller basically did was return an impeachment referral. Now it is up to Congress to hold this president accountable.



We need to start impeachment proceedings. It's our constitutional obligation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 29, 2019

Mueller also said he is not ruling out testifying before Congress, but is serving notice that he does not intend to go beyond what has already been revealed in his report.

Mueller said he and the special counsel team chose their words carefully in the report and "the work speaks for itself."

He added that the report is his "testimony" and that he "would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress."

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has explained to the public why he could not charge Donald President Trump with a crime as part of his Russia probe. Photo / AP

The statement came amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney-General William Barr.

He said that beyond what he said in his public statement and in his written work he doesn't believe it is "appropriate" for him "to speak further about the investigation."

"We will not comment on any other conclusions or hypotheticals about the president," he said. "I hope and expect this to be the only time that I will speak about this matter," he continued. "I am making that decision myself — no one has told me whether I can or should testify or speak further about this matter."

US President Donald Trump repeatedly called the investigation led by Mueller a 'witch hunt'. Photo / AP

Mueller's report revealed that Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller's removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president. Trump has called the investigation a "witch hunt."

Mueller said he's leaving the Justice Department now that he's concluded his Russia investigation, announcing his resignation so that he can "return to public life."

He has been on the Justice Department's payroll since he formally concluded his probe in March. Last month, Attorney-General William Barr publicly released a redacted version of his Russia report.

It's unclear what Mueller has been doing at the Justice Department since, though the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee has been negotiating with his office in an attempt to secure his public testimony before Congress. So far, no deal has been made.

Mueller was rarely seen and never heard from as he conducted the Russia investigation in utter secrecy after being named to lead it on May 17, 2017.

His appointment stunned Trump, who, White House witnesses told investigators, numerous times sought ways to undermine or fire Mueller.

Mueller wrapped up the 10-minute, nationally televised remarks by reiterating what he called "the central allegation of our indictments — that there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election."

"That allegation deserves the attention of every American."

- AP