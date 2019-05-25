Police have launched an investigation after a woman's body was found under suspicious circumstances on park grounds in Melbourne.

An investigation is underway at a popular inner-city park in Melbourne, after a passer-by discovered a woman's body about 9:15am on Saturday.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, was located near tennis courts inside Royal Park in Parkville.

The exact cause of the woman's death was yet to be determined, however there are reports it is being treated as suspicious.

Dozens of police arrived to the scene, which is located near Melbourne Zoo, to start their investigation. Forensic officers arrived in masks and gloves before combing the area between North Park Tennis Club and the Flemington Road Cricket Oval.

In an interview with the ABC, a coach from nearby North Park Tennis Club said the discovery was "confronting".

"It's very bad … it's pretty confronting," tennis coach Gabriel Moise said.

"It is fairly dark in the morning. When I open up here [at the tennis courts] it's pitch black.

