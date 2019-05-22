A larger-than-life mural depicting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern embracing a Muslim woman has been completed, but its appearance in Melbourne has caused controversy.

The thought-provoking artwork was finished on a silo in Brunswick, north Melbourne on Wednesday.

Melbourne artist Loretta Lizzio was chosen to paint the mural after more than $11,000 was raised through a Gofundme account.

While organisers say the multicultural suburb of Brunswick was an appropriate place to put the mural, its creation has sparked fierce backlash, with more than 15,000 people signing a petition ordering its removal claiming it wasn't relevant to Australia.

Advertisement

The controversial silo mural of Jacinda Ardern hugging an Islamic woman in Christchurch takes shape in Brunswick. It’s on private property, approved by council, but 15 thousand people signed petition against it, saying it has nothing to do with Australia. 6pm#7NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/X2bonYR1eS — NickMcCallum7 (@NickMcCallum7) May 16, 2019

Some believe the money could have been spent better elsewhere with people taking to social media to express their views.

"$11,000 can go towards actual people, help the homeless and the hungry... not a mural.." one person commented on a Facebook post.

"All I am seeing is a lot of money being put into the wrong things, it should be helping people, and the earth.." another person commented.

Others were more damning in their stance over the mural.

Mural of a Socialist to tower over Brunswick! I personally think the homeless could have used the $11,000 it cost to do this appeasing image ! #socialist #mural #melbourne https://t.co/uBUvf4VPby — Adam Jo (@adamjomusic) May 19, 2019

@angela_p @ema71080536

The mural implies westerners need to hug and embrace and even dress like Muslims.

Its not the right message, and why didn't they paint a mural after Burke St massacre or Lindy Cafe ?!?!

Coz Brunswick artist is a left wing activist — shorey (@shoreytime) May 22, 2019

And the NZ prime minister had the nerve to wear this! And someone in Melbourne decided to put that as a mural in Brunswick! Why??? — Tom Shepherd (@Sheppo24) May 17, 2019

If Christians were the victims there would be no mural. This is just identity politics rubbish by the lefties in Brunswick. — A (@AX10928) May 22, 2019

Please! most of us in Melbourne aren’t leftist virtue signalling morons only a handful in the woke suburbs like Brunswick where the stupid mural is situated … Brunswick used to be a real working class salt of earth burb until the elite leftists moved in and wrecked it! — Martha Thomas (@MarthaThomas20) May 22, 2019

Despite strong backlash, many others backed the mural and Ardern.

‌

The Prime Minister was praised globally for her compassion to the victims and her firm determination to change gun laws.

Organisers of the mural said that Brunswick was an appropriate place to put it due to the suburb's "diverse history and community".

"It is a place that had its hearts broken on the day of the Christchurch shootings," they said.

Others believed Ardern deserved the mural due to her exceptional compassion after the March 15 attack in two Christchurch mosques.

"This is a real leader with compassion and respect for all and the courage to lead, there is no better role model for world leaders today," one woman commented on a Twitter post.

It’s so easy to tear people down but this is a real leader with compassion and respect for all and the courage to lead. There is no better role model for world leaders today — Scott Seymour (@ScottSeymour8) April 24, 2019

For artist Loretta Lizzio, there was no better place to paint the mural than at Brunswick.

"Brunswick was chosen because it is probably one of the most multi-cultural and diverse suburbs in Melbourne," she told Daily Mail Australia.

"Just walking the streets here it is so obvious to see this is the perfect place to paint the mural."

Street artist behind Brunswick’s controversial mural of Jacinta Ardern’s famous hug says her work will bring the community together. Loretta Lizzio admits the petition designed to derail the mural was difficult to take , but re-inforces the need for the project. 6pm #7NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/E1AgweDAKh — NickMcCallum7 (@NickMcCallum7) May 16, 2019