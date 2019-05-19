Celebrities and TV personalities furious at Scott Morrison's shock election victory have vented their anger, calling Australians "dumb".

Television personality and sometime The Project panellist Meshel Laurie unleashed on Twitter, posting "Australians are dumb", which she followed up with "Dumb. Mean-spirited, Greedy".

And when a Twitter poster replied with "Labor got greedy with too much tax" and "nobody likes" Shorten, Laurie responded.

"Tax pays for everything outside your house genius. It pays for hospital you'll die in one day."

Laurie also tweeted, in an obvious reference to a wish for the re-elected PM to fail during his coming term, "the only thing to look forward to in a AUSTRALIA is Shadenfreude".

The Coalition currently has 74 of the required 76 seats it needs to form government. Vote counting will continue but the Labor Party has conceded defeat.

Mr Morrison called the election win a "miracle" after the LNP defied exit polls which predicted Labor would form government.

But author and social commentator Jane Caro tweeted right after the win on Saturday night that if the Coalition won, it meant Australia "decided to be a backward looking country".

"I wish I was a New Zealander," she tweeted.

When one poster agreed with her sentiments, she replied, "I feel sick too, but am ok. We will soldier on."

However on Sunday morning, Caro had received some messages via her Twitter account lambasting her sentiments and calling her "an absolute bitch who should leave the country".

She tweeted: "I guess this is Australia right now. Like so many others, I despair. Trump, Brexit, Scomo - while the planet disintegrates".

ABC Late Night Live presenter Phillip Adams tweeted the result was "an act of collective madness".

"Australia has given its malevolent, ignorant and corrupt version of the Trump administration a third term," he tweeted.

Controversial broadcaster Yassmin Abdel-Magied posted that "it's going to be a long three years in Australia" after Antony Green declared Scott Morrison had been re-elected.

"Also - a warning to the progressive US counterparts, that even if things look good, ppl may surprise you (again)," Abdel-Magied tweeted on Saturday evening.

An indigenous Twitter poster tweeted in agreement, "If you feel disappointed, imagine how our elders feel. This is not unexpected for blackfellas.

"This is our reality. Devastated in the system. #auspol".