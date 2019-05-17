China has formally arrested two Canadian citizens it is believed to be holding to pressure Canada into releasing a Chinese telecoms executive, bringing the two men closer to trial on vaguely defined state security charges.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been arrested for allegedly stealing state secrets.

"We always act in accordance with the law, and we hope that Canada will not make irresponsible remarks on China's legal construction and judicial handling," Lu said at a news conference.

Lu gave no other details. Kovrig is a former Canadian diplomat and expert at the International Crisis Group, and Spavor is a businessman with experience in North Korea.

China had earlier accused the two of conspiring together to steal Chinese state secrets.

Canada condemned the "arbitrary action taken by the Chinese". "We will continue to demand the appropriate treatment," said Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. "In the case of the two Michaels, they should be released. We believe that very strongly. There is no evidence that has been produced that would indicate any validity to the allegations made against them."

Both were detained on December 10 after Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive with telecoms giant Huawei, was arrested in Vancouver, Canada, on December 1 at the request of US authorities who want her extradited to face fraud charges.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, is accused of lying to banks about the company's dealings with Iran in violation of US trade sanctions. Her lawyer has argued that comments by US President Donald Trump suggest the case against her is politically motivated.

Meng is free on bail and a judge this month granted her request to move into a larger Vancouver multimillion-dollar home that recently underwent renovation. The judge also ruled that she will hear arguments on evidence disclosure in late September and October. A decision on whether Meng is extradited to the US could take years.

