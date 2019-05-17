WARNING: Disturbing images

The moment two gunmen open fire on pub-goers in a Mexico resort was caught by CCTV cameras.

The shooting happened in a Mexican Playa del Carmen resort, in Cancun, popular with Brits, where Geordie Shore was filmed.

Police have described it as a gangland attack.

Security cameras captured the moment two men walk up to the busy bar called Cervecería Chapultepec, pull out pistols and open fire into the bar.

Difunden nuevo video de balacera en Playa del Carmen https://t.co/qouYEGz3Wz pic.twitter.com/hpdpQycUw2 — La Silla Rota (@lasillarota) May 15, 2019

One of the gunmen can be seen firing at customers on the terrace, some of them bring thrown to the ground due to the impact of the bullets.

They then sprint away as customers lie on pools of blood on the ground.

One man appears to be bleeding from his stomach as he lies still on the ground.

According to reports, one person was killed and 11 injured, two of them critically.