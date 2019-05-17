Not everyone loved it but it's going ahead anyway.

The powerful image of Jacinda Ardern embracing a Muslim woman following the Christchurch terror attack will be on display on a giant silo in Melbourne.

The controversial artwork is nearly complete.

The mural of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugging a Muslim woman after the Christchurch attacks. It's nearly finished. Photo/ 7News

Street artist Loretta Lizzio donated her time "to paint an image of unity, an image of hope" on the Tinning Street silos, in Melbourne's north.

Nearly 15,000 people signed a petition against having the mural painted, to no avail.

Antonio Giuliani, who organised the petition, told 7News he opposed to it because the mural has "nothing to do with Australia or Melbourne".

However, the artwork was approved by the council as well as the silo owner, who is Muslim.

A Jacinda Ardern mural is planned for Brunswick, in Melbourne's north. Photo / Supplied

The artist told 7News the mural "celebrates a moment of unity and compassion".

Melbourne locals raised more than $11,750 to have Lizzio paint images of Ardern's embrace on the side of the 23-metre silos in the suburb of Brunswick.

The silo owner offered to pay for electricity to light up the paintings at night.

Images of the New Zealand PM wearing a headscarf in solidarity with Muslims after the March 15 massacre have featured prominently around the world.

The world's tallest building - the 829m-high Burj Khalifa in Dubai - lit up with the photo in praise of her compassionate response to the shootings.