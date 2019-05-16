Tens of thousands of people on social media are losing it over a picture which shows who voted for Alabama's controversial new ban on abortion.

Overnight, the conservative southern state's Republican governor signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the nation which makes performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases — including pregnancies arising as a result of rape and incest.

However, as the news broke, US journalist Dan Lavoie pieced together a collection of portraits of those who voted to make the divisive laws a reality.

22 Senators voted against including an exception for rape or incest in Alabama’s new draconian abortion law.



Notice any similarities? pic.twitter.com/QNxFC1JU2u — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) May 15, 2019

When the image was circulated on social media, those commenting noticed glaringly obvious similarities between those who were in favour of the crackdown.

Advertisement

They are all male, white and mostly middle-aged or older, or as one outraged Twitter user put it "stale, male, and pale".

"This is 22 pictures of the same dude," commented another.

The passing of the monumental new law has triggered a wave of criticism from women's rights advocates around the world.

But despite the backlash, the bill was sponsored by a woman, and Alabama's female Governor signed the bill saying it was a proud moment for the state.

One sarcastic op-ed in USA Today summed up the sense of outrage towards those who backed it.

"It has become clear that Hillary Clinton isn't the only nasty woman in America who should be locked up," wrote columnist Ricky L. Jones.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs a bill that virtually outlaws abortion in the state. Photo / AP

Bianca Cameron-Schwiesow, from left, Kari Crowe and Margeaux Hartline, dressed as handmaids, take part in a protest against HB314, the abortion ban. Photo / AP

"The truth is, many women have been out of control for a long time. Thankfully, the state of Alabama and others are finally doing something about it and putting them back in their rightful place."

In the scathing satirical piece, he wrote that "most women clearly cannot handle that type of independence and power over life and death, much less their own bodies".

However, he made his true intentions clear at the in the op-ed's conclusion, writing: "All that said, if you agree with what you've just read, someone needs to put you in your place!"

WHAT DOES THE LAW ACTUALLY MEAN?

The legislation Alabama senators passed would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison for the provider.

Gilead is being brought to you by the following people: https://t.co/LrUT6dkbp7 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 15, 2019

27 white males just decided what Alabama women can and can’t do with their own bodies and lives. *(Males cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies) https://t.co/QfXpnwit0w — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 15, 2019

The only exception would be when the woman's health is at serious risk. Women seeking or undergoing abortions wouldn't be punished.

Alabama's governor Kay Ivey hailed the passing of the bill as proud moment for the state — but acknowledged that the measure may be unenforceable in the short term.

"To the bill's many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians' deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God," she said in a statement.

Rep. Terri Collins, the bill's sponsor, said she believed the bill reflected the beliefs of the majority of the state electorate.

"I've heard from lots of women in the state who are extremely pro-life and they're very supportive," Ms Collins said.

Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia recently have approved bans on abortion once a foetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy. The Alabama bill goes further by seeking to ban abortion outright.

'IT JUST COMPLETELY DISREGARDS WOMEN'

The bill's sponsors want to give conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court a chance to gut abortion rights nationwide, but Democrats and abortion rights advocates criticised the bill as a slap in the face to women voters.

Hillary Clinton led the charge on Twitter, writing: "None of us should accept a future in which our daughters and granddaughters have fewer rights than we do."

The abortion bans in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Mississippi are appalling attacks on women's lives and fundamental freedoms.



Women's rights are human rights.



We will not go back. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2019

"It just completely disregards women and the value of women and their voice. We have once again silenced women on a very personal issue," said Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, a Birmingham Democrat.

Coleman-Madison said she hopes the measure awakens a "sleeping giant" of women voters in the state.

Supporters of the bill acknowledged the ban would not be effective anytime soon, because they expected it to be blocked by the courts as they fight upward toward the court.

Abortion is a constitutional right. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 15, 2019

Don’t move forward after reading this like everything is normal. Don’t shake your head at Alabama and then keep going about your day. Realize that this is a warning. It’s Alabama and abortion today. It’s you and your rights tomorrow. Your silence will not save you. So speak up. https://t.co/kIz78uAU1T — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 15, 2019

Almost 60 years ago, my mother had an illegal abortion. It was too harrowing for her to discuss, but she made sure I knew it had happened. In 2010, my wife had a legal abortion after we found out her pregnancy was not viable. We cannot and will not go back. #YouKnowMe #YouKnowUs — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) May 16, 2019

One mile from the Alabama Statehouse — down the street from the Governor's Mansion — sits Montgomery's only abortion clinic.

Because of its location, the clinic sees a stream of patients from Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle because other clinics have closed.

Clinic staff on Wednesday fielded calls from patients, and potential patients, wrongly worried that abortion was now illegal in the state. They were assured abortion remained legal in the state.

"It's been a lot of fear. A lot of people who are afraid they can't get their procedure," Kari Crowe, a clinic employee, told AP.