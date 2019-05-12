Three people have been shot in an incident outside Trump International Beach Resort in Florida, according to reports.

Three people were struck by gunfire in what was initially believed to be a road rage incident.

One person was killed, the Miami Herald reported. A witness said he heard seven or eight shots.

According to reports from eyewitnesses, the rapper "NBA Youngboy" was involved in a dispute in front of the Trump hotel. Witnesses claim the rapper became involved in a dispute with a group of unknown individuals when shots were fired.

The shooting happened around 1.30pm on Sunday local time.

Panicked customers at a nearby cafe heard the shots and dived for cover under tables.

