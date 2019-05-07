At least 7, possibly 8, students have been injured after two people opened fire in a Colorado school.

Two people are in custody and SWAT units are still working to clear the school.

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The school is 12 kilometres away from Columbine High School, where 12 students and one teacher were shot 20 years ago.

Emergency services are treating the people shot at the school and the number of students injured and the extent of the injuries is still unknown.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene and a medical helicopter landed on a grassy field.

"This is still an active shooter situation," A Douglas County Sheriff said.

Little kids are coming out in a. Single file line! pic.twitter.com/3Y9oXqiLfr — Shreya Nallapati (@ShreyaNallapati) May 7, 2019

Fox News says that classrooms are being cleared at the school one by one.

One student at the school told Fox News that the shooting "was completely out of the blue".

Some students had fled the school themselves and sheriffs were working to reunite them with their parents.

Whole group of swat officers heading up the hill. I’m at 630 Plaza down the hill from the school @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/tIJL3Bt44X — Josh Whitston (@JoshWhitston) May 7, 2019

