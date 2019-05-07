In just a few decades, Dubai has emerged as a Middle East powerhouse.

The largest and most populous centre in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf super city boasts the world's tallest building — the 828m high Burj Khalifa — and the striking artificial archipelago called Palm Jumeirah.

The architectural landmark the Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park, Dubai, holds the record for the largest frame in the world. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Once a sleepy fishing village, modern Dubai stretches to the sky along a spectacular length of desert coast, built on immense wealth generated by oil and trade.

The constitutional monarchy has been ruled by the same family for nearly 200 years, and is steering the economy beyond oil towards services, trade and tourism.

Views of the Dubai skyline including the Burj Khalifa seen from the observation deck of the Dubai Frame. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The world will get a measure of its success in October next year when Dubai hosts Expo 2020, a mega networking event for 25 million visitors over six months.

The lighting and water display at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Dubai colour in the Al Hamriya Area of Dubai. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Dubai Gold Souk, a traditional market in Dubai. Photo / Jason Oxenham