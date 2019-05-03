New Zealander Rex Morgan was served a harsh sentence by an Australian magistrate after calling him his "bro" during a courtroom argument.

Morgan appeared before Richard Pithouse in the Werribee Magistrates' Court after reversing 30 metres down the wrong side of the road and hitting his neighbour's fence before returning a positive reading on a preliminary breath alcohol test, reports the Herald Sun.

Instructed to accompany police to the station for further testing Morgan said: "Nah, I'm good bro" before telling officers to "just charge me bro, I don't care".

Appearing in court to face charges over the incident, Morgan again took a casual approach, telling the court: "I don't even know why I'm here, bro".

His stance landed him in hot water with the magistrate, who told the New Zealander to "drop the attitude".

"Don't call me bro" added Pithouse before convicting the Kiwi, fining him AU$1500 (NZ$1586) and cancelling his licence for three years.