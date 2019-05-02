The suspended mayor of an Australian town was drunk while on his way to get KFC when he crashed into a parked car before hitting a tree, a Queensland court has been told.

Disgraced former Logan mayor Luke Smith allegedly crashed his car on Wednesday following a drinking session.

Smith, who is facing corruption and fraud charges, was allegedly three times over the limit when his car ploughed into a parked vehicle, before hitting a tree while on his way to the local KFC in the town, which is 21km south of Brisbane.

The palm tree he hit was uprooted following the incident, with Smith's car's front left wheel snapping off and tearing a tyre from its rim, the court heard.

The Logan KFC suspended mayor Luke Smith was attempting to drive to. Photo / Google

Smith is facing charges of drink driving, driving without due care and attention, and breaching bail conditions related to previous charges.

The former mayor was granted bail but was ordered not to consume alcohol, drive a motor vehicle or contact any witnesses.

He was also ordered to stay away from Local council buildings.

The matter was adjourned until May 23.

The state government said it would sack the entire Logan council on the back of a corruption probe involving him and most of the city's councillors.