WikiLeaks' Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping UK bail in 2012.

Assange raised his fist as he was led from court as supporters erupted yelling to the court “ shame on you” @newscomauHQ — Andrew Koubaridis (@akoubaridis) May 1, 2019

In a letter read by attorney Mark Summers, Assange apologised, saying he found himself "struggling with terrifying circumstances" and did what he thought best.

Assange sought asylum in the South American country's London embassy in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning over rape and sexual assault allegations.

The secret spiller faced up to a year in prison.

Summers told a courtroom packed with journalists and WikiLeaks supporters on Wednesday that Assange sought refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy because "he was living with overwhelming fear of being rendered to the US"

