Japan's new Emperor Naruhito inherited Imperial regalia and seals as proof of his succession and pledged in his first public address to follow his father's example in devoting himself to peace and staying close to the people.

Naruhito succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne after Akihito abdicated.

In his address, Naruhito formally announced his succession and pledged to continue learning. "When I think about the important responsibility I have assumed, I am filled with a sense of solemnity," he said.

Naruhito noted that his father was devoted to praying for peace and sharing joys and sorrows of the people, while showing compassion. He said he will "reflect deeply" on the path trodden by Akihito and past emperors, and promised to abide by the Constitution to fulfill his responsibility as a national symbol while "always turning my thoughts to the people and standing with them.

"I sincerely pray for the happiness of the people and the further development of the nation as well as the peace of the world."

Naruhito was presented with the Imperial regalia of a sword and jewel, each in a box and wrapped in cloth, at a morning ceremony which was his first official duty in his new role.

His wife and daughter, Empress Masako and 17-year-old Princess Aiko were barred from the ceremony, where only adult male royals participated. Only his brother, now Crown Prince Fumihito, and his uncle Prince Hitachi were allowed to witness.

Their guests included a female Cabinet minister, however, as the Imperial House Law has no provision on the gender of the commoners in attendance.

Japan was in a festive mood celebrating an imperial succession that occurred by retirement rather than by death. Many people stood outside the palace to reminisce about Akihito's era, others joined events when the transition occurred, and more came to celebrate the beginning of Naruhito's reign.



Naruhito is the nation's 126th emperor, according to a palace count historians say could include mythical figures until around the 5th century. The emperor under Japan's constitution is a symbol.

Naruhito is free of influence from Japan's imperial worship that was fanned by the wartime militarist government that had deified the emperor as a living god until his grandfather renounced that status after Japan's 1945 war defeat.