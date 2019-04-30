At least two people are dead and one person has been taken into custody after a shooting at a university in Charlotte.

According to local media, at least six people were shot near Kennedy Hall at University of North Carolina in Charlotte. Two people have been killed, WBTV reports, and two other victims have life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is believed to be a student.

The university is in "lockdown" after the shooting.

"Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email," tweeted University of North Carolina at Charlotte's Office of Emergency Management.

A suspect was taken into custody, local media say.